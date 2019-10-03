Saand Ki Aankh Song Womaniya Out: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar's swag is unmissable

Womaniya song from Saand Ki Aankh is out

Saand Ki Aankh's second song Womaniya is out. The song featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar celebrates womanhood. In the video of the song, the actresses can be seen in the younger avatar of the octogenarian shooters (Revolver Dadis). The duo can be seen dancing and singing in gorgeous colourfull attires in the 'aangan' of their house. The desi feel is the USP of the song. Crooned by Vishal Dadlani, penned by Raj Shekhar and composed by Vishal Mishra, Womaniya is a peppy track that celebrates the power of womanhood.

Check out the song below:

Taapsee Pannu had been sharing stills from Womaniya until the song finally dropped.

Makers have already released first song of the film titled Udta Teetar. The song depicts the historic journey of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar played by Taapsee and Bhumi in the film. Udta Teetar is basically a montage of Bhumi and Taapsee's characters, who stealthily reach training venue after doing their daily chores.

Interestingly, Saand Ki Aankh was to be titled Womaniya, a term that went widely popular after Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur. Though Kashyap owns Intellectual Property Rights for the term 'Womaniya', he couldn't register it as the title as it has already been registered under Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd. Finally, Kashyap had to settle with the title Saand Ki Aankh, which was kinda outburst against Pritish Nandy.

Produced by Anurag Kashyap, Reliance Entertainment and Nidhi Parmar, Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release on October 25. The film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani.