Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone release date announced with new poster

The makers of the upcoming movie, "Project K," starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, have revealed its official release date. The surprise announcement was made on Maha Shivratri, where an intriguing new poster was also shared with the public. The movie will hit the screens on January 12, 2024 which also marks the auspicious occasion of Sankranthi.

Prabhas, the lead actor of the film, shared the new poster and release date on his Instagram handle. The poster showcases a large hand-like structure with a finger pointing ahead, and three men with guns aiming at the hand against a dusty background. The poster reads, "the world is waiting." Prabhas also conveyed his Maha Shivaratri greetings to his fans in the caption. Vyjayanthi Movies, the film's production company, also shared the poster and extended their greetings to fans.

The internet is abuzz with excitement, with fans trying to decode the plot of the film. One user wrote, "The hands that shape the future. The hands in the posters could be a hint at the movie's plot, suggesting that the main characters have the power to shape the future in some way." Another fan declared it a blockbuster movie and predicted that it will set new records in Indian cinema.

The film's makers had previously revealed Deepika Padukone's first look from the movie on her birthday in January. In the poster, a silhouette of a woman is seen standing against the sunlight, dressed as a warrior with short hair. Although her face is not visible, she bears a striking resemblance to the Gehraiyaan star. The poster reads, "A hope in the dark."

"Project K" is a science fiction drama directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. It has an estimated budget of Rs. 500 crores, making it one of the most expensive movies ever made in Indian cinema. In addition to Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film features megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role, while Bollywood actress Disha Patani has also signed up for an important part in the movie. The film promises to be a thrilling experience for the audience, and fans can't wait to witness the magic when it hits the screens in 2024.

