'Bhabhi dominate karegi...': Netizens react after dancing video of Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram goes viral

Veteran Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is now married to his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram. Last night the star couple hosted a grand reception party for their friends in Mumbai. In which many big stars participated. Now an inside video of this party has surfaced. In which Lynn was seen dancing with her husband and actor Randeep Hooda. The couple was seen dancing on the Highway song 'Pataka Guddi' song, where Lin was seen dancing her heart out and Randeep was watching Lin and celebrating their new phase of life.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video went viral on social media, users liked the video and also stated that Lin was the more active one in their relationship. A user wrote, "Bhabhi be like: Aaj ni chorne wali isko, nachwa ke rahungi.." Another user wrote, "Bhabhi dominate krige hooda ji ko." Another user wrote, "Nice Jodi'.

In another video from Randeep Hooda's reception, the actor's new bride Lynn Laishram is seen dancing with Tamannaah Bhatia. In the video, the newlywed was looking very beautiful in a maroon saree. Tamanna is also wreaking havoc with her tremendous dance moves in a black saree. This cute video of both of them is now getting a lot of love from the fans and they are also praising their dance in the comment section.

Randeep-Lin got married on 29th November

Randeep Hooda, who has proved his acting prowess with films like 'Sarabjeet', married Lin Laishram on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. Both of them were married according to Meitai customs. Its pictures were liked not only by her fans but also by B-Town celebs.

At the post-wedding reception in Mumbai, Lin once again won everyone's heart. She was seen in a maroon shimmery saree at the reception. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda was looking dashing in a black outfit.

