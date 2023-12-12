'Day filled with love and..': Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share 6th anniversary celebrations pictures

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on December 11. Fans of the celebrity couple were eagerly waiting for pictures from their celebrations. The wait is finally over, as the duo shared one picture each on their Instagram handle from their special day. Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actress shared a picture with Virat hugging him and wrote, ''Day filled with love and friends and family. Got too late to post for the gram? 6+♾️ of with my numero uno.''

On the other hand, Virat too shared a picture with Anushka and in the caption just mentioned a red heart emoji with infinity sign.

Check out their posts:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently in an interview lauded his wife Anushka for 'handling everything' and keeping the family together, especially after welcoming their daughter Vamika. For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter, Vamika in 2021, marking the beginning of their journey into parenthood.

"When you see a life partner become a mother that's when you realise and understand the strength of a mother. The way Anushka handled everything is amazing and astonishing, she shot a whole film in between," Kohli said in an interview.

Anushka, Virat on work front

Anushka Sharma will be returning to the big screens after a long gap of five years with Chakda 'Xpress. The biographical sports drama flick is based on the life of former Indian woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film is scheduled to be released in cinemas next year.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli recently was part of the Indian squad in the ICC Men's World Cup wherein he became the Player of the Series as he smashed over 750 runs.

