Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's film witnesses further dip

Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan's Eid release is witnessing a continuous downfall at ticket windows. After completing a week in theatres, the film’s nett domestic collection stands only at Rs 92 crore. Having started off on a slow note compared to his past Eid releases, the film witnessed decent growth on the first Sunday, however, it started falling flat on the second week at the box office. Released at a time when there was no other Hindi film dominating the box office, the film should have performed better on Friday (day 8) but things seems a little different as the collection dipped further.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan BO Report:

According to Box Office India, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dropped again as it collected in the 3.25-3.50 crore nett range. The drop was 20% on Thursday which is better than the last few days but still higher than normal. The Eid factor is now totally out of the film as single screens across UP have gone to normal levels so there is no Eid boost for the film anymore. There was no competition for the film so it should hold better on its second Friday. There is a drop again in the morning."

The film needs to get better numbers on weekends to have a chance of being an average runner. ALSO READ: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Grand opening for Vikram, Aishwarya Rai & Mani Ratnam's film

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

The Farhad Samji directorial, which hit the theatres ahead of Eid, is Salman's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

