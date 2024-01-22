Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies trailer to feature with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies trailer to feature with Fighter

The trailer of Laapataa Ladies will be released with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter. The movie will be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. The Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies' highly anticipated trailer will be released a day prior and will feature with Fighter in the cinema halls. It will surely be a treat for the audience. Moreover, after a long wait, the makers of Laapataa Ladies are finally all set to release the much-awaited trailer.

For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies has received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). On the other hand, Fighter, based on Indian Air Force is directed by Siddharth Anand and marks the first collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.

Laapataa Ladies Teaser got thumbs-up from viewers

While the teaser of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ gives a short glimpse of its laughter-packed world with an interesting story, the makers are now gearing up for its trailer. Locked its release on 24th January 2024, Tuesday, the trailer is all set for its arrival this week. Now, the excitement for the trailer is at a time high, and it's hard to wait to see yet another intriguing tale coming from the director Kiran Rao.

Watch the teaser here:

Makers of Laapataa Ladies

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film is all set for its release on 1st March 2024.

