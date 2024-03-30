Kartik Aaryan to feature in Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustra, reports

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vishal Bhardwaj and Kartik Aaryan have come together for an action thriller

Kartik Aaryan is in the headlines these days for his upcoming film Chandu Champion. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on June 14. Meanwhile, the actor is also in the headlines for his other upcoming project. According to reports, Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for an action thriller. The film is reportedly being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Vishal Bhardwaj ropes in Kartik Aaryan for action thriller

Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Soon after, it was revealed that the film would be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Also, it will go on the floor in the second half of the year 2024. And now, reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece. A media report quoted a source as saying, 'Vishal Bhardwaj was planning to make a film in the pre-Covid world, however, the project was put on hold in the past due to various issues. After years, it is now set to be made with Kartik Aaryan, the role which was once to be played by Irrfan Khan.'

A budget of 150 crores?

The report further says, 'The makers have made changes to the story to suit Kartik's image and stardom and are ready to take it on the floors in the second half of 2024. Vishal and Sajid are looking for a top A-list actress for this role.' It is being said that Kartik's character in the film will be action-packed with strong emotions. The story has a lot of action and the makers are planning to make it on a budget of Rs 150 crore.

Kartik Aaryan is also excited to play an action-packed character in this gangster saga and will start preparations from May. The report read, 'Kartik discovered his love for action during Chandu Champion and his expression has now been transformed into reality by Vishal Bhardwaj and Sajid Nadiadwala.' However, this news has not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actor yet.

