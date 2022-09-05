Kangana Ranaut says, 'Filmmaker is a myth', shares BTS picture from the sets of Emergency

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut says, 'Filmmaker is a myth'

Kangana Ranaut, who is now preparing for her new film, Emergency, recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set expressing the significance of filmmaking. On Monday, the Dhaakad actress shared a post in which she can be seen donning the director's hat. She wrote about how filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice, and spontaneity. She also remarked that the film maker is a myth; there is no such thing.

Her caption read, "Filmmaking is a fine blend of prep, practice and spontaneity….That’s why it can be the most difficult or the easiest thing to do, depends how efficiently you can be rigid and fluid both at the same time …. If you know how to prepare hard to shoot what must be shot yet in the last moment you demolish that mental structure/ road map / blue print and be free to find something entirely different based on your instincts then you know how to make a movie …. And if you know how to make a movie you will know in actuality one can’t make a movie …. Film maker is a myth, there is no such thing … if anything a movie makes a maker because story has its own seed and soul which finds expression and manifests and so called maker simply watches bewildered, enchanted as she finds herself transform in to a role she must play #setstories #Emergency".

Kangana has repeatedly shared sneak peeks of Emergency preparation. On her Instagram stories, she recently posted a tonne of images in which she could be seen directing a scene that also involved an ambassador car. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Most gratifying job in the world is to make cinema ".

Talking about the film, Manikarnika Films presents 'Emergency,' written and directed by Kangana Ranaut, is about the state of national emergency announced by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted until March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party won a historic election. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman. The film is backed by Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut.

