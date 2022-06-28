Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 4: Anil-Neetu, Kiara-Varun's film continues to entertain on Monday

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 4: Raj Mehta's family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil and Neetu Kapoor has been entertaining the audience ever since its release. The response from the critics and the fans have been forcing others to go to the theatres to watch the film. In mere three days, the comedy-drama has minted Rs 36.93 crore on Monday. The official Twitter handle of the production banner shared the first weekend box office figures of "Jugjugg Jeeyo" in a poster. The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, and Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93. This rose expectations for the days to come. On its first Monday as well, the film remained steady as it dropped just 45-50% and is expected to rake in 4.50-4.75 crore nett.

Going by a report in BoxofficeIndia, "Jugjugg Jeeyo has had a fair hold on Monday as it drops in the 45-50% range. Ideally, the drop should have been more towards the 35-40% range but it will end up just about on the right side of 50% and this will actually be thanks to the mass pockets which have dropped less due to their low start on Friday and lesser of a ticket pricing drop in these places. At the end of the day the film has not held up well but neither has it crashed."

Further, the report mentioned, "The metros have seen a drop in the 50% range while a few centres are even more while places like Gujarat / Saurashtra and CI have dropped in the 40% range but the ratio of business is less here and collections are also low. The collections on Monday will probably fall in the 4.50-4.75 crore nett range giving the film around 39.50 crore nett plus."

also read: Khao, Piyo, Jiyo! Amul gives shout-out to Jug Jugg Jeeyo; Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor & others react

It is exciting to see how the film performs in the upcoming days since a single fall can affect the lifetime business of the film. The film till now has an average weekend and it it goes well then weekdays could turn out great resulting in an impressive second-week.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day 3 collections of the film on Twitter and wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo fares very well in Weekend 1... Gains on Day 2 and 3 positive sign... Multiplexes fantastic, yield big revenue, while mass circuits bloom on Day 3... Needs to maintain a strong grip on Day 4... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 36.93 cr. #India biz."

Speaking about the film, it revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios.

also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gives the BEST reaction | VIRAL VIDEO

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor also feature in the movie. It also stars Maniesh Paul and marks the Bollywood debut of social media influencer-actor Prajakta Kohli.