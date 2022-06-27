Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FANPAGE/INSTA/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor gives the BEST reaction | VIRAL VIDEO

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor just made everyone's day today by announcing the news of their pregnancy. Yes, that's true! The couple, just two months after their wedding are expecting their first baby together. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress announced the good news by posting a picture from the hospital where the two had their ultrasound session. Alongside in the caption, she wrote, "Our baby....coming soon." As soon as the announcement came, congratulatory wishes started pouring in for the couple on social media. Not just fans but also fellow celebrities from the industry started giving out good wishes. However, everyone was eagerly waiting to see how Ranbir's mommy and actress Neetu Kapoor would react to the same. Well, we now have a video of her reacting in the BEST way possible!

Taking to Twitter, a fan of the celebrity couple shared a short video of Neetu Kapoor who was clicked outside the shoot location for Dance Deewane Juniors. In the clip, paps could be seen congratulating the veteran actress on Ranbir and Alia's pregnancy announcement. A photographer while wishing her says, 'Dadi banner wale ho aap' and soon started hailing 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.' To this, Neetu shared a sweet smile and said, 'Abhi Shamshera.' The paparazzo added, 'Brahmastra,' but she was keen on her answer and said, 'Brahmastra but pehle Shamshera.'

Further, in the video, when she was asked about how she was feeling, Neetu Kapoor exclaimed and said, "Thank you. Sabko pata lag gaya hai mai daadi banne wali hoon." Next someone informs her by saying, 'Alia ne Instagram par daaldia.' To this she reacts and says, 'Aah achaa hai.'

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor captured in Mumbai after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pregnancy announcement

The news comes months after Bhatt, 29, and Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony here in April. The couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva", scheduled to be released on September 9.

At a press conference for his upcoming film "Shamshera" last week, Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life...My life with Alia is the best," he had said. Kapoor had also said that Bhatt has seen the teaser of "Shamshera", but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London.

Last month, Bhatt flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, "Heart of Stone". Her upcoming films also include "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" and "Darlings", which marks her debut as a producer.