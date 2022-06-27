Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun-Kiara, Anil-Neetu starrer records great numbers over weekend

Jug Jugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection Day 3: Friday marked the grand release of Raj Mehta's family entertainer starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani. Not just that, the film also features veteran actors Anil and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Jug Jugg Jeeyo has been receiving great responses from the audience as well as the critics. This is quite evident from the numbers that the film collected over its first weekend. On the very first day of its release, the film raked in Rs 9.28 crore. The collections saw a slight increase in its collection as the figures that were achieved were 12.55 crore on Saturday. This rose expectations for the upcoming days, especially from the weekends. Speaking about the first one, it seems that the figures are reasonably good as the film had a recording business of around 35 crore nett.

Going by a report in BoxOfficeIndia, "Jugjugg Jeeyo did pretty well on Sunday as it collected around 14.50 crore nett as the mass markets show very good growth on Sunday and it has reasonablly growth of 20% overall. The weekend of the film is pretty good recording business around 35 crore nett and it is good considering what has gone before over the last six months. The weekend trajectory suggests that the film should hold well at least in the bigger multiplexes which is the target audience for the film."

Surprisingly the figures that the film collected in the metro cities were low as compared to Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan. Further, the report said, "The problem was that there is a huge ratio of business coming from the metros and these are mostly flat on Sunday so this sort of film does not show much overall growth on Sunday. Jugjugg Jeeyo is a bit like Hollywood films but they show even less growth on Sunday and this could also have been lower growth but it got much better collections in Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan on Sunday which meant a fair jump.

Delhi NCR did not grow much on Saturday but remains by far the best area of the film. East Punjab did well on Sunday also but overall should have had a better weekend."

Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the second day collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#JugJuggJeeyo gets a solid 35.24% push on Day 2... #Delhi, #NCR, #Gujarat lead, followed by #Mumbai, #Pune, #Chandigarh, #Bengaluru... Mass circuits improve, should grow on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 37 cr [+/-] weekend total... Fri 9.28 cr, Sat 12.55 cr. Total: ₹ 21.83 cr. India biz."

The first day earnings were also shared by him through a tweet reading, "#JugJuggJeeyo opens on expected lines: Gathers speed in evening, after a lacklustre start in morning... Plexes of #Mumbai [select locations], #Delhi, #NCR very good... Mass pockets dull... Growth on Day 2 and 3 essential... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan expressed his excitement over the film's successful running in the theatres. He wrote, "Gathering the love and blessings from across the WORLD! #JugJuggJeeyo and this parivaar is here to make you laugh, cry, dance and sing with them - in cinemas now!!"

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' features Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul. Varun Sood has a cameo appearance in the film, while social media influencer Prajakta Koli has marked her Bollywood debut with it.

The family entertainer revolves around two couples of different generations on the verge of divorce. It has got a thumbs up from the audience. It is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions.