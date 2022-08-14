Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to return as Jagdishwar Mishra, film to go on floors next year? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR FC Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood and has an impressive lineup of films. Now it is said, that Khiladi Kumar is all set to return with the third installment of his superhit crime drama Jolly LLB. Reportedly the actor who replaced Arshad Warsi in the sequel The State vs. Jolly LLB 2 released in 2017 will soon be seen in the sequel. Subhash Kapoor who directed both the first and second films of the series will also be directing the third project.

Reportedly, the shooting of the film will kickstart in early 2023 and will release later in the year. A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project."

The source added, "The writing is more or less locked and the team will soon move onto locking the other cast members followed by a prolonged recce. The idea is to take the film on floors by early 2023 and get it ready for a late 2023 release. The idea cracked by Subhash Kapoor for the third installment has got everyone excited."

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or the actor regarding the casting of the film or other details.

The first film from the Jolly LLB series was released in 2013 which starred Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in which Arshad played the lead role of Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly and fought the case against Boman Irani's Tejinder Rajpal. It was inspired by the real-life hit and run case of Sanjeev Nanda. Jolly LLB 2 was based on Muslims' fake encounters and showed Akshay's Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly fighting the case against his rival Pramod Mathur played by Annu Kapoor.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming films

Akshay Kumar's film Rakshbandhan was recently released in theatres. He will be seen next in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and Selfiee along with Emraan Hashmi. He also has Oh My God 2, Capsule Gill, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dinesh Vijan's SkyForce, and Mudassar Aziz’s united next in his kitty.

