Inside Sunny Super Sound, Sunny Deol's villa that was set to auction by bank

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Inside Sunny Deol's Sunny Super Sound

Amid the record-breaking success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's villa, which houses Sunny Super Sound preview and post-production theatre, went up for auction by Bank of Baroda. However, on Monday, the bank released an advertisement stating that the auction has been withdrawn. Earlier today, India TV reached out to the actor's team who said the auction story was 'incorrect.'

According to the advertisement released on August 20, Bank of Baroda has launched recovery proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002, to recover the amount borrowed by Ajay Singh Deol alias Sunny Deol and has now put up the mortgaged property, Sunny Villa on Juhu’s Gandhigram Road, for e-auction on September 25, 2023.

Along with Sunny Deol's villa, Sunny Super Sound was also under the wrath of the bank. For those unversed, Sunny Super Sound has been a hub for multiple private film screenings including the recent Gadar 2 screening held by Esha Deol. Located in Juhu, veteran actor and Deol's father Dharmender's film Pratigya was produced in Sunny Super Sound 50 years ago. Along with the film screener, the property also has a dubbing studio where most filmmakers dub their films and used them as the office of Deol's family.

Take a look:

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Inside Sunny Super Sound

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol gave his first statement after the news of his bungalow's auction came to light. "We are in the process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request no further speculation on the same," he said. The actor is currently in London promoting his film Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel and will be back in town on August 24. Sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the film is breaking records and is soon to be the third highest-grossing Indian film this year.

Also Read: Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian dishes and it includes Biryani, check full list

Latest Bollywood News