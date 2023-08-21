Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian dishes and it includes Biryani, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nick Jonas shares his favourite Indian dishes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are foodies and their Instagram handles are a testament to it. From an exotic trip to London to appearing together at Cannes Film Festival, the couple has been spotted relishing food together time and again. In the episode, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein the singer revealed the list of his favourite Indian dishes.

The TikTok video was shared by an Instagram handle with its internet moniker jerryxmimi. In the video, a fan asks Jonas about his favourite Indian dishes replying to which he said he loves Paneer, Lamb Biryani, and Dosa. The fans then said, "Priyanka has taught you well."

Watch the viral video here:

In an interview with Today Magazine, Nick Jonas earlier revealed that he likes the paneer best. Priyanka Chopra recently ended her partnership with her Indian restaurant in New York City, Sona. For those unversed, the global star co-founded the place in 2021. A report in PEOPLE said the decision was taken as the actor wanted to expand her ambitions on a global scale. Sona was inaugurated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently hit headlines after the couple treated their fans with some stunning pictures from Jonas Brothers' concert. Chopra shared a series of photos wherein she could be seen all smiles with her husband. She captioned the pictures, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight!

Check out the pictures here:

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also shares pictures with daughter Maltie Marie and penned a heartwarming caption for the post. He wrote, "From sound check to the stage with my girls. Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight."

See here:

Also Read: Sunny Deol's Juhu villa withdrawn from auction by Bank of Baroda, actor's team reacts

Latest Entertainment News