Indian mythological movies to watch before Adipurush | Baahubali to Kantara

Enchanting tales from ancient India such as Ramayana and Mahabharata have always fueled our imaginative minds, not just with a lot of learnings, but also fueling our imagination. Films adapted from these mythological stories have captivated audiences of all ages, who eagerly anticipate the next big title from this genre. With the highly anticipated magnum opus film Adipurush scheduled for release on June 16, 2023, here are some of the greatest Indian mythological films that prove that India loves the mythological genre, one filled with magnificence, grandeur and inspiration!

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

"Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva" follows the story of a young man on the cusp of falling in love, whose world is turned upside down when he discovers his ability to control fire and his connection to a secret society of guardians. The film draws inspiration from the legendary astra in the Mahabharata, a weapon capable of destroying the universe. It is the first installment of a trilogy, with the second part scheduled for release in 2026.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, "Baahubali: The Beginning" is an epic saga that combines mythology, fantasy and adventure. The film follows the journey of Shiva, a prince destined to reclaim his kingdom and the elaborate battle between good and evil. With breathtaking visuals, outstanding performances, and gripping storytelling, this film is regarded as one of the highest-grossing Indian films, with a worldwide box office collection of almost 650 crores!

Baahubali: The Conclusion

The sequel to "Baahubali: The Beginning," this film continues the saga of Amarendra Baahubali and delves deeper into his character. Drawing heavy inspiration from the epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata, the Baahubali films are known for their epic battles, and this installment is no exception. The movie shattered multiple box office records, leaving audiences in awe with its larger-than-life action sequences and emotional storytelling.

Kantara

Rishabh Shetty's "Kantara" is a film that explores the lesser-known tales from Indian mythology. Drawing from the legends of demigods, the movie follows a young tribal who reluctantly embraces the traditions of his ancestors to pursue justice in the face of greed, betrayal, scheming, and murder. With its unique storyline and fantastic performances, "Kantara" has secured a spot on every cinephile's must-watch list.

Kartikeya 2

"Kartikeya 2" is an Indian mythological film directed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is a sequel to the highly successful "Karthikeya" (2014) and features Nikhil Siddhartha in the lead role. The film is packed with action, adventure and the thrill of a treasure hunt. You wouldn’t want to miss Dr. Karthikeya’s quest to find the lost anklet of Lord Krishna and his journey of self-discovery.

Talking about Adipurush, the mythological drama film is inspired by Ramayana. It follows "Raghav, the prince of the Ikshvaku dynasty from Kosala, along with his wife Janaki and younger brother Shesh, who embarks on a 14-year exile in the wilderness. Residing in the forests of Panchvati, near the Godavari River, their new life is treacherous when a demon named Shurpankha attempts to threaten Janaki's life.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sali Ali Khan and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to release on June 16 at the nearest PVR INOX cinemas.

