"Incapable of improvisation...", Tigmanshu Dhulia takes a dig at news-age actors

Filmmaker and actor Tigmanshu Dhulia's direction and acting have always been applauded. Having done both, the filmmaker often shares his experience and limitations while directing and acting. In a recent interview, Dhulia took a dig at the big stars of the new generation. He said that these stars do not have experience of the reality of India, due to which a deadlock arises. Dhulia also pointed out that there is a huge lack of improvisation among the new generation of artists. He also added that the standard of Hindi films has fallen considerably.

Mainstream actors are incapable of improvisation, says Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia said in an interview with Red Mic that mainstream actors need to improve improvisation skills. There is a lot of deficiency in their language skills, due to which their performance is also poor. “Our mainstream actors are incapable of improvisation,” said the Indian filmmaker. “They speak English all day at home, they get scripts in Hindi, they can't improvise, and that's why they're all terrible,” Tigmanshu Dhulia further added. After this, Tigmanshu talked about the 'big tragedy of Indian cinema' and explained why it is declining.

Filmmakers came from small towns, says Tigmanshu Dhulia



Tigmanshu Dhulia said that changes happened in the early 2000s when a new group of filmmakers came to Mumbai from small towns. He himself was also involved in this. But in the pursuit of money, creativity was forgotten. “After Partition, people from everywhere came to Mumbai. There was a film industry in Lahore, there is still a film industry in Bengal. In Maharashtra alone, there were studios in Kolhapur and Pune. Bimal Roy came to Mumbai, Hrishikesh Mukherjee came to Mumbai, the Anand brothers, and Prithviraj Kapoor came from Punjab. They brought with them their stories and culture. Then, they had children, and their children got married and settled in Mumbai,” said the filmmaker

“These people are from Mumbai. They never saw the rest of India. They probably used to go to Kashmir only to watch his father's shooting. These new-age actors traveled to London and New York. These children even make films with their own understanding of films. In which there should be a hero, song, etc. Hence, there is a lack of development. This is what gave rise to formula films,” added the Zero actor.

