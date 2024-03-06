Imtiaz Ali hailed for his take on Bollywood's downfall, says dreamers like him will always watch, make films

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Imtiaz Ali hailed for his take on Bollywood's downfall

After cinema, Imtiaz Ali has now established his hold on the OTT platform as well. After Dr. Arora, Imtiaz is soon returning to the OTT platform with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali was recently a part of FICCI Frames 2024, where he talked about his upcoming film. During this, in an interview given to the news website DNA, director Imtiaz Ali talked a lot about cinema. The award-winning director also gave a befitting reply to those who predicted the closure of cinema in India.

Cinemas will always run in India, says Imtiaz Ali

when Imtiaz Ali was asked about Bollywood being written off as several Hindi films flopped after COVID-19 in 2022, the director had a rather bigger take on this debate. "I have heard ten times that Bollywood will no longer work. Even when I had just entered the industry, people had said that theater was finished and would no longer work. When the VCR came, people said the same thing, even when color television came, people had the same opinion. Many times people have said that the cinema will be closed, but the cinema never closed. This is because of dreamers like us who both watch and make films, said the director.

Amar Singh Chamkila will release on...

Let us tell you that Amar Singh Chamkila directed by Imtiaz Ali is being released on the OTT platform, Netflix on April 12. The music has been given by AR Rahman. Let us tell you that Amar Singh Chamkila is the biopic of the famous singer and musician of Punjab, Amar Singh Chamkila, who died at the age of 27. Diljit Dosanjh will be seen playing the titular role of Amar Singh Chamkila in the film, whereas Parineeti Chopra will be seen in the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur.

