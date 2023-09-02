'I am not as close to movie stars as Kamal Nath', says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | AAP KI ADALAT

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Aap Ki Adalat

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan displayed pictures of Congress leader Kamal Nath with top Bollywood stars in India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, Rajat Sharma's exclusive show, 'Aap Ki Adalat'. He said, "I am not as close to movie stars as Kamal Nath".

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that Kamal Nath has been saying that Chouhan was so good at singing 'bhajans' and acting, he should have named himself as 'Shivraj Salman' and tried his luck in Bollywood, the chief minister replied: "When Kamal Nath said this, people sent me his photographs with Bollywood stars. I have brought those pics here to show how people responded to his remark." The pictures showed Kamal Nath posing with Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes, Kareena Kapoor, Govinda, and Dia Mirza.

Rajat Sharma: Do you know all these stars?

Shivraj Chouhan: "Main itne nazdeek se nahin jaanta, jitni gehrayi se Kamal Nath Ji jaante hain. Ab dekhiye photo unki. Jaantey woh hain, saath woh hain, aur mujhse kahtey hain ki main Bollywood jaakar acting karoon. IIFA woh karwayen, karodon rupaye woh lagayen, aur mujhse kahte hain, Main Bollywood jaoon. (I don't know these stars so closely and deeply as Kamal Nath knows. Look at these photographs. He knows them, he is posing with them, and he is now saying that I should go to Bollywood for acting. He hosted an IIFA event, spent crores of money, and told me, I should go to Bollywood).

The 21st edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards was held in 2020 in Indore, Salman's birthplace. At that time, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandes had gone to Bhopal to meet the then CM Kamal Nath.

When Rajat Sharma said, Kamal Nath has been saying that he cannot beat Shivraj Chouhan in singing, dancing and acting, but will defeat him in elections, the chief minister replied: "Chunaav mein toh janta faisla karti hai, janata ke beech rehna yeh mera dharm bhi hai, mera swabhav bhi hai.Madhya Pradesh hi mera mandir hai, janata hi mera Bhagwan hai." (Its people who decide elections, it's my religion and habit to live among my people. For me, Madhya Pradesh is my temple, and its people are my God).

