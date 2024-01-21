Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter receives U/A certificate after 4 cuts

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are eagerly waiting for their upcoming movie Fighter. Hrithik's screen presence will be seen for the first time with global star Deepika Padukone. The film will hit theaters on the occasion of Republic Day. But before release, the Central Board of Film Certification had demanded some changes in the film. The certification process for the film has been completed and Fighter has been given a U/A certificate.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are in lead roles in Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. The trailer of this movie was released a few days ago, which has been liked by the audiences. The songs 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' and 'Sher Khul Gaye' have also created a craze about the film among the fans. The movie is going to be released in a few days. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover will also be seen along with Hrithik Roshan in the film Fighter. Deepika Padukone's tremendous chemistry with Hrithik is also grabbing a lot of attention.

Huge earnings in advance booking

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film Fighter is ready for its theatrical release on January 25 this year. A huge craze is being seen among the audience regarding the film. Ten days before the release, the spectacular trailer of the film was also released, which also increased the excitement for the film. Fighter advance booking of the film has started from January 20. According to the figures so far, Fighter has earned close to Rs 2 crore. The film is also releasing in IMAX 3D on January 25.