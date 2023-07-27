Gadar 2 new poster: Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma prepare for battle

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gadar 2 will hit theatres on August 11, 2023.

A day after the trailer of Gadar 2 was released, the makers dropped a new poster of the film. Besides Sunny as Tara Singh, the poster also features his on-screen son Utkarsh Sharma. With a fighter tank next to them, the duo can be seen prepping up for a new battle.

With the new poster dropped on social media, fans couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comment section with excitement. Some fans called it khatarnak, and several others commented cannot wait.

Recently, the trailer was launched at a grand event and was attended by Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Mithoon, and Simrat Kaur among others. The trailer portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971. With powerful dialogues, and high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. The trailer keeps the spirit of "Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke" alive. Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with captivating action sequences, stellar performances from an exceptional cast, and soul-stirring music.

Sunny Deol expressed, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and I assure you that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Director Anil Sharma shared, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, ‘’It’s an honor to be associated with one of the biggest films in Indian Cinema's history. Gadar is an emotion for the masses and a symbol of love and patriotism for over two decades. We have carefully preserved all the elements of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2 to retain the magic and essence of the original’’.

The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions, and M M Moviez. 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the 2001 movie 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. The film will release in theatres on August 11.

