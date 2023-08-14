Gadar 2: Fans arrive on tractors to watch Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel film; dance in theaters | Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gadar 2 craze

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2, a sequel to the blockbuster Gadar, is weaving its magic across big screens all over the country, hundreds of villagers in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district came to a movie theatre, riding on their tractors, to watch the film. The craze and euphoria demonstrated by them as they fetched up to the theatre in tractors left fellow cinegoers in awe. Before arriving at the theatre, the villagers had taken out a tractor rally from the main marketplace of Bhilwara.

With posters of 'Gadar 2' adorning their tractors, the villagers chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Narayan Lal Bhadala, a resident of Agarpura in Bhilwara district, said the movie, was already a rage across the country and was well on course to being a blockbuster like its previous avatar.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "About 200-300 people from our village came to watch this film on 15 tractors. There is a lot of craze around this film. Not just in cities but also in villages, the response to this film has been phenomenal. I would urge everyone to watch this film with their families. It's a wholesome entertainer that also fills one with national pride."

There are more videos on how people are celebrating Gadar 2:

About Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 is roaring at the box office. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and has some new additions Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa. On its opening day, Gadar 2 became the second-highest opener of Bollywood in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

A romantic-action drama set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Sunny Deol played the protagonist Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar who falls for Sakina (played by Ameesha), a Muslim girl from a Pakistani political family in Lahore. Tara and Sakina, along with their song Charanjeet aka Jeetey, lead a simple life. However, one day Tara goes missing and his family believes him to be trapped in Pakistan. Following this, Jeetey decides to go to Pakistan and bring his father back. The story then progresses as Jeetey finds his love interest and his father comes to rescue him from Pakistan.

