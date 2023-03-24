Dil Hai Bholaa: Ajay Devgn's much-awaited Bholaa anthem will give you goosebumps | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AJAYDEVGN Bhola poster featuring Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s Singham, Ajay Devgn is all set to roar on the big screen once again. Post the super success of his last release Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is back with a new action-packed release Bholaa. The movie also features his Drishyam 2 co-star Tabu in a pivotal role. After sharing ‘Nazar Lag Jayegi’, ‘Aadha Main Aadhi Wo’, and ‘Paan Dukaniya’ the makers are now out with Dil Hai Bholaa song.

Ajay took to his Instagram handle and dropped the new song from Bholaa, titled Dil Hai Bholaa. Sharing the same, he wrote in the caption, "The Bholaa Anthem you've been waiting for. #DilHaiBholaa Song Out Now! #BholaaIn3D #BholaaOn30thMarch."

As soon as the song was dropped, fans chimed in the comments section and shared their reactions. An Instagram user commented, "Three National Award winner Superstar Ajay devgn Bholaa Movie Better Than Kaithi Movie. Bholaa Beat kaithi In the first Weekend . IMAX 3D Wonderful Experience in Bholaa," a fan wrote, "Bhoot khoob bhaiya ji Ajay bhaiya ji super dupar hit," and others also dropped hearts.

Bholaa is a remake of a 2019 hit Tamil film ‘Kaithi. The movie tells the story of an ex-convict who is forced to help a cop bust a drug raid in return to let him meet his daughter. Ajay will be seen in the role played by Karthi in the original. Directed by Ajay Devgn, Bholaa also features powerhouse actress Tabu. She will be seen playing the role of a police officer. It is being produced by Ajay Devgn with Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, SR Prakashbaby, SR Prabhu and Reliance Entertainment.

Bholaa also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Bholaa in a special appearance. The movie will be released in theatres on March 30, 2023.

