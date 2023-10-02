Dharmendra REACTS to edited video of Bobby Deol from Animal, says 'my innocent...'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Father-son duo Dharmendra and Bobby Deol

After winning hearts as Baba Nirala in Aashram, Bobby Deol is all set to return to the big screen with Animal. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, the gore-action film has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will hit the theatres on December 1. Last week, the makers dropped the teaser of the highly-anticipated film, and cinema buffs went bananas.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, what became the talk of the town is Bobby Deol's look in Animal. In the teaser, Deol appears towards the end bare-chested and hinted at a negative role. Now, veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently grabbed eyeballs for his on-screen kissing with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, reacted to one of the edited videos of his son Bobby Deol's look.

Sharing the video, Dharmendra wrote, "My innocent son in Animal…….."

Take a look here:

Bobby Deol last appeared in the Netflix series Fabulous Wives of Bollywood Lives. Earlier, he received plaudits for playing the role of a duplicitous godman in the web series Aashram. He was also seen in the 2022 film Love Hostel. Apart from Animal, Deol has a Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and a Tamil film Kanguva lined up in his pipeline.

Meanwhile, the full star cast on Animal includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Suresh Oberoi, Babloo Prithiveeraj, Siddhant Karnick, Saurabh Sachdeva, Raghav Binani, and Upendra Limaye. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was finalised to play the role of Rashmika Mandanna, however, Chopra opted for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila over Animal. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, Animal has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Kumar, and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

