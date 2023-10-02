Vivek Agnihotri REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan, says 'I have a problem....'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE A collage of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathan, and director Vivek Agnihotri

Shah Rukh Khan is the heart of Bollywood and there's no two ways about it. From Pathaan in January to Jawan in September, the star is soaring with the earth-shattering records of the two action films. Amidst the success of Jawan, Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War, which was also the highly-anticipated film, hit the silver screen on September 28. In his recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, the filmmaker reacted to the success of Jawan and Pathaan and said it is a psycho frenzy.

Speaking about SRK's Jawan and Pathaan, Vivek Agnihotri said he thinks the star's recent films are very 'superficial' and he can do much better than that. "Whichever films have been released. Those that I have watched, I found them very superficial. They are okay at the level of an action film but to present them as a standard of filmmaking and that this is the end of show business, I don’t agree with that. Then I think it’s a psycho frenzy. I have a problem with that," he said.

Further, the filmmaker spoke about the podcast that went viral where he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan greeting with Salaam and not Namaste. He clarified and said, "The trolls and bots created by Shah Rukh Khan’s social media agency, have decided to attack Vivek Agnihotri. They have a feeling that I may…but I always praise him.”

The Vaccine War falls flat at box office

Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War released on September 28 and it took 4 days for the film to earn Rs 5 crore. The film earned less than Rs 1 crore on Day 1. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time after Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. SRK will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunk, alongside Taapsee Pannu.

