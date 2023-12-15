Shocking! Shreyas Talpade's heartbeat stopped for 10 minutes, Bobby Deol reveals

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Bobby Deol reveals Shreyas Talpade's heartbeat stopped for 10 minutes

Shreyas Talpade Health Update: Shreyas Talpade, who won the hearts of fans with a film like Kaun Praveen Tambe and Iqbal, was hospitalised in Mumbai last night. Shreyas' wife Deepti Talpade gave the latest health update on social media about Shreyas Talpade's health and informed that the condition of the actor has improved and he will be discharged from the hospital. During the shooting of his upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, Shreyas got a heart attack and fell unconscious on the set, in a hurry he was admitted to the hospital. Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade's close friend and Animal actor Bobby Deol talked about his condition and revealed that the actor's heartbeat had stopped for 10 minutes.

Bobby Deol's big statement on the condition of Shreyas Talpade

In an interview given to Bollywood Hungama, Bobby said- "I talked to his wife to know about his health. She was very upset. She told me that Shreyas's heartbeat had stopped for about 10 minutes, causing her a lot of panic. Soon he was taken to the hospital and there he underwent angioplasty. I prayed that he would recover as soon as possible.” In this way, Bobby made a big disclosure about Shreyas. According to the latest update, Shreyas Talpade will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

Shreyas and Bobby were seen together in this film

Shreyas Talpade is considered a favorite of everyone in the industry. His friendship with actor Bobby Deol is considered very deep and it all started when they worked together in the 2017 film Poster Boys. Sunny Deol also played an important role in this movie. Moreover, the director of this movie is none other than Shreyas Talpade himself.

