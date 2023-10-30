Ananya Pandey Birthday: Suhana Khan wishes 'bestiee' with THESE unseen photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Suhana Khan has the most adorable birthday wish for Ananya Pandey

Popular star kid Ananya Pandey is celebrating her 25th birthday today. Her best friends Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor have wished her by sharing a post on social media. Shanaya, Ananya, and Suhana are each other's childhood best friends and are always spotted with each other at events and parties. Ananya started her acting career in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. She has featured in more than six films till date with Gehrayiyan being her best performance.

Suhana Khan wishes Ananya Pandey on her birthday

Ananya Panday's best friend Suhana Khan has the most adorable birthday wish for her. The upcoming actor took to her Instagram stories and posted three photos with the birthday girl. The first picture is from the NMACC inauguration, where Ananya can be seen in a black gown and Suhana opted for an orange-gold coloured saree. "Happy birthday to my bestie Ananya," read the caption. The second and third picture is from their dinners at a restaurant. Shanaya Kapoor can also be spotted in these pictures.

Watch the Instagram stories here:

Apart from Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor also posted birthday wishes for Pandey. Kapoor shared a photo with Ananya and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Soulmate Sister' and has shared another childhood photo. Ananya Pandey's father Chunky Pandey has also shared a video wishing the actress. Navya Naveli has also wished her best friend Ananya Pandey on her birthday by sharing a lovely photo.

Ananya Pandey's Birthday Vacation

Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is in the limelight these days regarding her love life. Pandey has been spotted with her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur for several days. Recently, they were seen at the airport, after which it is being speculated that the couple has gone on a romantic vacation to celebrate the birthday.

On the work front, Ananya was recently seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Earlier, she was seen in a song in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. She will be seen next in the web series Call Me Bay. She will mark her OTT debut with this series.

