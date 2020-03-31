Akshay Kumar on coronavirus lockdown: 'Feel God is Bigg Boss right now'

Akshay Kumar opens up on how he's coping up with the lockdown

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has been urging fans through his social media to follow the government guidelines during the 21-day lockdown. The actor even donated Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus. Currently, like all of us, he is confined to his home. Akshay is utilising this period to spend quality time with his family. The actor in a conversation with Radio Nasha revealed that he is even reading script with his director and writer.

“It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading the entire script on video calls. I don’t call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak," said Akshay.

Akshay even went on to compare the current lockdown to the concept of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss house. The superstar feels God is Bigg Boss right now and the winner will be one who will stay at home.

“The discussion that takes place during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched the reality show, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is the person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times," said Akshay.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama, Sooryavanshi. The film which was scheduled to hit the theatres in March has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.