Raja Hindustani actor Pandit Veeru Krishnan no more; Priyanka Chopra, Athiya Shetty mourn

Raja Hindustani actor Pandit Veeru Krishnan passes away

Raja Hindustani actor and Kathak guru Pandit Veeru Krishnan breathed his last on Saturday in Mumbai. Besides teaching dance to actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty, Pandit Veeru Krishnan was also known for his acting chops in films such as Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani and Ishq.

Athiya Shetty took to Twitter to share the news of his demise. ''Omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji. Thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak,'' she wrote.

omg, so sad and shocked to hear this. RIP guruji ✨🙏🏼 thank you for teaching us— hard work, discipline and to truly love the form of Kathak. https://t.co/6NvRtnb9ph — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) September 7, 2019

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Torornto for the premiere of her film The Sky Is Pink also paid her last tribute to 'Guruji'. ''You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji,'' she tweeted.

You taught me to dance when I was two left feet. Your patience and passion for dance was so infectious that each one of us not only learned Kathak, but so much more from you. You will always be remembered Guruji. 🙏 #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/pfQerVQgby — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 7, 2019

TV actor Karanvir Vohra, who had learned Kathak from Pandit Veeru Krishnan shared a video which features him along with 'Guruji' and wife Teejay Sidhu. The actor penned a heartfelt note for the late Kathak Guru. ''I'm really sad to state that my darling Guruji #panditvirukrishnan has left for his heavenly abode...I was going to put up a post on teachers day thanking him and other teachers, little did I know that this angel will leave his body and I will never get to see him. We have learnt so much from him. Teachers like him were very few. @bombaysunshine and I were just talking today in the morning that we would @twinbabydiaries for Kathak next time they were in India. This is a great loss for all of us. But I know he is in a happier place. #GURUDEVKIJAIHO,'' he wrote.

Lara Dutta also express condolences to his family and tweeted, ''This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan''.

This is very sad news indeed. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to Guruji’s family. He really was an institution & his passion for kathak and patience with his students made him an exemplary teacher. #RIP #panditveerukrishnan https://t.co/LDoSh3Ok6G — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) September 7, 2019

Thank you for all the laughs Veeru. May God rest your soul in peace. https://t.co/HMZAxjPJwo — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) September 7, 2019

Pandit Veeru Krishnan even trained Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif