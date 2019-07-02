Kartik Aaryan to step into Akshay Kumar’s shoes in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

After giving hit after hit, there’s no looking back for Kartik Aaryan. Karan Johar, a few days back announced his association in Dostana 2 and now the actor has bagged Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that the actor has been roped in by the makers of the second installment of the hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

The report in the portal claimed that a closed source informed them about this update and said, “While the makers have locked the idea, the script is still to be finalised. But the idea was shared with Kartik who liked it and has agreed to take the franchise forward with the story set in a metropolis.”

The report further stated that the name of the director is still not fixed yet. The source further said, “The director will be locked in a few days, following which they will decide on the leading lady and the rest of the cast. Bhushan (Kumar) always wanted to continue with Bhool Bhulaiyaa and is invested in the film. He is looking to start filming by the year-end.”

Talking about the first part, it was directed by Priyadarshan and had other actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja playing pivotal roles. The plot was adapted from on Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi which was also a remake of Mohanlal's 1993 Malayalam movie Manichitrathazu.

Kartik has recently wrapped up the shoot with Sara Ali Khan of their next Imtiaz Ali film. He will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Not only this, he might romance Disha Patani in an Anees Bazmee directorial.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.