Karan Tacker's romantic reply to rumoured girlfriend Shreya Chaudhry will make you go aww

Karan Tacker and Shreya Chaudhry

Handsome hunk of tellyville Karan Tacker is in love again. The actor, who was earlier in a hush-hush relationship with Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle D'Souza is now dating Shreya Chaudhry. For unversed, Shreya is an actor and model. She was seen in Manisha Koirala's movie Dear Maya.

Though Karan and Shreya have never opened up on their relationship, their latest social media PDA is enough to hint at what's brewing between them. Recently, when Karan shared a video of him shaking a leg on Simmba's hit track Mera Wala Dance, Shreya couldn't stop herself from dropping a comment. Sharing the clip on Instagram, Karan wrote, ''Bhai Aaj Friday mood mein hain! Saare Dance forms Ek taraf Aur apna Bollywood Dance Ek taraf..! Nothing Makes me happier than dancing to a full filmy songs!''.

Karan enjoys a massive female fan following and all thanks to his drool-worthy body and subtle acting skills. While all the ladies were going gaga watching Karan's flawless moves, Shreya dropped a comment saying, ''Look at you''. Well, Karan gave an adorable reply to his rumoured ladylove. ''Keep looking at me,'' he wrote.

Karan Tacker's reply to Shreya Chaudhry

Shreya and Karan take boxing lessons from the same instructor and as a result, they have turned out to become great workout buddies.

On the professional front, Karan was last seen in Kitchen Champion, a reality show in which he participated along with Karishma Tanna. He even won HT Most Stylish Television Personality Award 2019.