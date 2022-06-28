Tuesday, June 28, 2022
     
Aamir Khan, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's romantic dance on Laal Singh Chaddha's song goes viral

Aamir Khan's romantic dance with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh sets the internet on fire. The duo enjoys swinging to the recently released song from the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Watch the video here.

Charu Jain Edited by: Charu Jain New Delhi Published on: June 28, 2022 17:04 IST
Aamir Khan and Akshara Singh dance
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGHAKSHARA

Aamir Khan and Akshara Singh dance

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is soon going to be released in theatres. Aamir is busy promoting his film in different ways. Recently, the actor was seen dancing with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on the Laal Singh Chaddha’s song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’. The romantic song is sung by Arijit Singh and Pritam. 

Akshara shared the video clip on her Instagram account. The actress said that it was her dream come true moment, as she danced romantically with Aamir Khan. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day, one I can never forget!! (sic)."

Have a look at the video 

Akshara Singh shared another cute picture with Aamir Khan on Sunday. In the caption, she wrote, “Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didn’t feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together (sic)."

How netizens are reacting to the video

As soon as the actress posted the video, it started getting attention from the netizens. One user asked her to sign a film with the actor and wrote, “OMG now sign a film asap with him”, while another user wrote, “Our sherni proud of u”. The third user complimented Aamir and wrote, “Amir Khan lag rahe abhi 25 sal ke hai”.

India Tv - User reaction to the video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGHAKSHARA

User reaction to the video

Some details about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan’s film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Other than Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will be seen in vital roles as well. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022. 

Also Read: Aamir Khan saw Amitabh Bachchan's car leaving and what he did next will win your heart | See pic

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir's priceless advice to Pritam on Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi song is winning hearts

