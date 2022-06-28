Aamir Khan, Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's romantic dance on Laal Singh Chaddha's song goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SINGHAKSHARA Aamir Khan and Akshara Singh dance

Aamir Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is soon going to be released in theatres. Aamir is busy promoting his film in different ways. Recently, the actor was seen dancing with Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh on the Laal Singh Chaddha’s song ‘Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi’. The romantic song is sung by Arijit Singh and Pritam.

Akshara shared the video clip on her Instagram account. The actress said that it was her dream come true moment, as she danced romantically with Aamir Khan. Sharing the video, she wrote, "This is such a dream come true! Thank you Aamir Sir for making this day, one I can never forget!! (sic)."

Have a look at the video

Akshara Singh shared another cute picture with Aamir Khan on Sunday. In the caption, she wrote, “Honoured to meet such a genius mind !! Didn’t feel like we met for the first time. Best time spent with everyone’s fav Aamir Sir Thank you for all the good talks and fun we had together (sic)."

How netizens are reacting to the video

As soon as the actress posted the video, it started getting attention from the netizens. One user asked her to sign a film with the actor and wrote, “OMG now sign a film asap with him”, while another user wrote, “Our sherni proud of u”. The third user complimented Aamir and wrote, “Amir Khan lag rahe abhi 25 sal ke hai”.

Some details about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Aamir Khan’s film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film is directed by Advait Chandan. Other than Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh will be seen in vital roles as well. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

