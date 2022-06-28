Aamir Khan saw Amitabh Bachchan's car leaving and what he did next will win your heart | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan had an unexpected encounter and the moment is truly priceless for all Bollywood fans. Big B on Tuesday took to his verified social media accounts to share photos of his visit to Hyderabad. The megastar was there to inaugurate the new office building of Vyjayanthi Movies along with South superstars Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani and popular filmmakers Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin. As he was leaving from the venue he heard a tap on his window.

To his surprise, it was Aamir Khan. Big B also shared about it on Instagram writing, "and as I am about to leave .. a knock on my car window and it’s Aamir .. gosh ! So many legendary friends in one evening.." In the photo, Big B is seen seated in his car all amused to see the actor outside his window. Aamir, on the other hand, can be seen in a pink shirt excitedly looking at the actor. Take a look at the photo:

Where for a photo featuring, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani Prashanth Neel and Nag Ashwin, Big B captioned the post as, "… an evening with the stalwarts of cinema .. Prabhas - Bahubali; Prashant - director KGF2; a certain AB ; Raghavendra Rao - producer director Legendary ; Nani - star, film TV ; Dulquer- star Malayalam Tamil Hindi ; Nagi Ashwin , director Project K currently .. and the joy of discussing film cinema and work .."

For the unversed, Big B is in Hyderabad to shoot for Project K with Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it also stars Deepika Padukone. It will be the first time Deepika will be sharing screen space with Prabhas on the big screen. Apart from Prabhas and Big B. Actress Disha Patani is also a part of the film. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. Details about their roles are still under wraps.

Apart from this, the veteran also has Brahmastra in the pipeline. In the Ayan Mukerji's ambitious project he will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Constructed as a trilogy, which is part of an 'Astraverse' created by Mukerji, the first part follows the protagonist Shiva (Kapoor), who is in love with Isha (Bhatt). Their lives are changed forever when Shiva learns that he has a mysterious connection to the 'Brahmastra' and a great power within him that he doesn't understand just yet - the power of fire. 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva releases on September 9.