Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir's priceless advice to Pritam on Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi song is winning hearts

Laal Singh Chaddha: Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Aamir Khan had been sharing BTS videos ahead of the release. Take a look!

June 22, 2022
Laal Singh Chaddha will witness Aamir Khan stepping into the shoes of Tom Hanks as he will portray the character of Forrest Gump in the Hindi adaptation of the film. Ahead of the film's release on August 11 this year, Aamir had been sharing the snippets and behind the scene videos with his team. In the latest clip shared by the makers, Aamir was seen giving a piece of advice to music composer Pritam for the track 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from his movie. In the video, Aamir was seen in a bearded look, advising Pritam: "I think you are scared that this is old-fashioned music since you have mentioned it a few times. Forget all your worries. There is nothing called old-fashioned or new-fashioned. There is only good and bad music. Be honest about what is required at that moment".

In the caption, Aamir's team mentions: "We couldn't agree more! When you're honest to the tune, the magic happens #PhirNaAisiRaatAayegi #LaalSinghChaddha."

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is yet to reveal the name of the singer but the music has been given by Pritam. The song is releasing on June 24,11 Pm.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Few days ago the makers of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' dropped the first look of their forthcoming song 'Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi' featuring the relationship of Rupa and Laal starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

-with IANS inputs

 

