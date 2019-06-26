Nazar actress Monalisa sets internet on fire with her sizzling Instagram pictures

Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
Monalisa after Bigg Boss 10 signed up for Nazar in which she is seen pplaying the role of a 'daayan.'

New Delhi Published on: June 26, 2019 15:52 IST
Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa after her stint in Bigg Boss 10 started playing the role of a daayan (witch) in the show Nazar. Ever since then, she has been receiving a lot of praises for her acting skills and her look in the show. The actress is quite active on social media where she has got as many as 2 million followers. She keeps on updating her fans with her latest pictures and videos.

She recently took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a green coloured saree and captioned it as, “or Beautiful Eyes, Look For The Good In Others, For Beautiful Lips, Speak Only Words Of Kindness; And For Poise , Walk With The Knowledge That You Re Never ALONE ... #wednesday #wednesdaywisdom #goodmorning #world: @vishanklakhara”

Just a day back, she posted a video in which she was seen dancing her heart out on the song 'Sidhe Sidhe Sab Chale' and captioned it as, "Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor. Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara”

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her other pictures and videos here:

Monalisa became quite popular in Bigg Boss 10 and her marriage with boyfriend and actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot also took place at the same platform. She is one of the popular faces of the Bhojpuri film industry but her show Nazar has got a lot of fans and the popularity of the show is also extreme such that it is being made in Bengali language with a title ‘Nojor.’

