Tuesday, July 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bhojpuri News
  5. Latest Bhojpuri Song 2019: Shiv Jagat Nahi by Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh

Latest Bhojpuri Song 2019: Shiv Jagat Nahi by Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh

Latest Bhojpuri Song is out now, Shiv Jagat Nahi from the music album Jai-Jai Jagat Pati, sung by Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh is making waves.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2019 19:36 IST
Representative News Image

Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh sing Shiv Jagat Nahi song

Latest Bhojpuri song Shiv Jagat Nahi is creating a buzz in the Bhojpuri industry. The song is sung by famous Bhojpuri actress and singer Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh. The song portrays Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh singing for Lord Shiv. Manoj Matalbi has given the beautiful lyrics of the song and music is composed by Chhote Baba (Bashi). The song is mainly being liked for its theme, meaningful lyrics, and entertaining music composition. Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh have sung this song adding charm to the beautiful Shiv song.

Watch the latest Bhojpuri video song:

 

Pawan Singh shiv song

Pawan Singh shiv song

Amrapali Dubey shiv song

Amrapali Dubey shiv song

For latest news and updates in Bhojpuri, click here

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary gets brutally trolled for her latest song Bhole Ka Swag Next StoryNach Baliye 9: Urvashi Dholakia speaks about her character Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay  