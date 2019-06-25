Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri actress Monalisa dances her heart out in latest Instagram video

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas happens to be one of the popular actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She rose to fame when she appeared on the popular daily soap Bigg Boss 10 later which she signed a full-fledged show on the Television as a lead actress. The show 'Nazar' has Monalisa playing the lead role of a ‘daayan.’ The actress keeps on posting pictures and videos from the sets of the show to impress her fans and yet again one of the videos she posted has gone viral on the internet.

Monalisa keeps a record of being active on the social media and in the wake of the same she posted a video in which she can be seen dancing her heart out while shooting for her show. She can be seen dancing on the song 'Sidhe Sidhe Sab Chale' wearing a green coloured salwar suit. The video has been posted on Instagram with a caption that read, "Fun time on set while shooting for #nazar #love #fun #monsoon #dog #doglove #uffyehnoor. Video courtesy: @vishanklakhara”

Check out Monalisa’s pictures and videos which she has posted on her Instagram account.

Monalisa got married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the sets of Salman Khan’s reality show. Her acting in the supernatural show is getting a lot of appreciation so much so a Bengali remake of the same, titled as ‘Nojor’ is under the process.

