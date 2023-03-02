Who is Pradyot Deb Barma whose TMP has hit BJP hard in Tripura elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma.

Who is Pradyot Deb Barma: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) appears on course of retaining power in Tripura as counting of votes for state assembly elections continues. The saffron party is hopeful of bettering its 2018 tally of 36 seats, however, the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) has emerged as a major challenge in its gameplan.

Headed by the scion of erstwhile Tripura royal family Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, chief of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), TIPRA ran an aggressive campaign in the run up to the assembly elections.

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023: FULL COVERAGE

"Chini haa, chini shasan (our land, our rule)," was the slogan that Pradyot Deb Barma raised during campaigning to connect with the local tribals, who form 32 per cent of Tripura's population.

Barma also promised to work for carving out a separate state - Tipraland - if his party or the alliance secures decisive number of votes/seats.

Image Source : PTITipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma along with others releases party's manifesto.

Belongs to 'royal' political family

Apart from the 'royal' reigns, Pradyot Deb Barma's family has a political history as well. His father Kirit Bikram was a Congress leader and three-time MP. His wife i.e. Pradyot Manikya's mother Bibhu Kumari Devi was also a two-time Congress MLA and a minister in the Tripura government.

Pradyot Deb Barma spent his childhood in Delhi, however, he has now moved to Agartala. He started his political career with the Congress, and was elected as Tripura Congress chief in 2019. However, he stepped down from the post over the NRC. In 2021, his father announced to turn his social organisation TIPRA as political outfit.