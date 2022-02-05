Uttarakhand polls: 'Congress to provide medical facilities to people at their doorstep', says Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Rally ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in Haridwar, on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Saturday that if Congress is chosen to power, medical facilities will be provided to people at their doorstep. He made the announcement at the Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Rally held in Haridwar today.

During the same event, he also said, "We are making 4 promises to you. We will give employment to 4 lakh people. We will give LPG cylinder less than Rs 500. We will also implement 'Nyay' scheme here, in which 5 lakh families will be given Rs 40,000 in a year."

He also stated that earlier the party had promised to waiver loans for farmers in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh And Punjab which has been done in the respective states.

Meanwhile, Gandhi on Saturday had also tweeted in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka saying, "By letting students’ hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India. Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn’t differentiate."

Rahul Gandhi will announce the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab elections on Sunday when he visits Ludhiana for a virtual rally, party's senior leader Harish Chaudhary said on Friday. During his last visit to Punjab on January 27, Gandhi while addressing a virtual rally in Jalandhar, had announced that the Congress will soon declare its chief ministerial face for the February 20 polls and a decision on it will be taken after consulting the party workers.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to the Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

