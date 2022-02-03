Rahul Gandhi raised by Italian mother, Indian father: Anil Vij takes on Congress leader 'two Indias' remark

Follow us on Image Source : LOK SABHA TV Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Anil Vij counters Rahul Gandhi: Cornering Rahul Gandhi for his ‘two Indias’ remark in Parliament on Wednesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the Congress leader has a conflict in his way of thinking because of his parentage.

Vij claimed that since the Gandhi scion was raised by an Italian mother and Indian father, he is accustomed to seeing two Indias instead of one. “It is natural for Rahul Gandhi to see two Indias in one India because he has been brought up in two cultures; mother Sonia Gandhi is Italian and father Rajiv Gandhi was from India. He grew up in the culture of Italy and India. There has always been conflict in his thinking,” Vij tweeted in Hindi.

There are two Indias -- one for the rich, one for the poor -- and the gap between the two was widening, Gandhi had alleged and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bringing the two Indias, created by this government, together.

The Congress MP claimed that 40 per cent of India's wealth has gone to a chosen few, while 84 per cent of the populace is on the brink of poverty. 'Make in India' cannot happen as the unorganised sector has been completely destroyed, he alleged.

ALSO READ: 'Won't endorse': US on Rahul Gandhi's 'China, Pak closer due to PM Modi's policies' remark

Latest India News