UP Election 2022: 'Dharm' is not a political issue for us, says Anupriya Patel at Chunav Manch

Apna Dal (S) chief and Union Minister Anupriya Patel strongly condemned the violent agitation by students near Prayag railway station in UP. The Uttar Pradesh Police here on Wednesday arrested two people and lodged a case against around 1,000 unidentified persons in connection with the alleged rioting and blocking of the rail track at the local railway station by some job aspirants. FULL UP ELECTIONS COVERAGE

She also said that 'dharm' for her party is not a matter of politics but a matter of 'belief'

While speaking at Chunav Manch Patel said, "We strongly criticise what happened in Allahabad. We have raised the issue with the government as well. Action has also been taken against the police involvement in the incident."

Talking about Samajwadi Party she said, "The people of UP have seen what the Samajwadi Party did when it was in power from 2012 to 2017. Let's see what happens on March 10. People of the state have faith in BJP-led NDA. The Modi government worked to uplift people belonging to the reserved sections of the society,"

On allies walking out of the alliance, Patel said, "OP Rajbhar's decision to walk out of the alliance will have little impact as we have Sanjay Nishad, whose Nishad Party has its own core votebank.