Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP police puts up notice outside Samajwadi party office in Lucknow over flouting Covid norms

The Lucknow police on Saturday pasted a notice outside Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters here. The notice addressed to the SP chief, states that prohibitory orders restricting a gathering of four or more people and provisions of the pandemic act have been imposed and also ban on rally meetings as per EC guidelines.

The action was taken a day after a massive crowd gathered at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Friday, in violation of COVID-19 norms, for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs. An FIR against 2,500 unknown Samajwadi Party activists was also registered at the police station in this connection.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav later appealed to the leaders and party workers to abide by Election Commission guidelines, COVID protocols whenever they come to the office. "I have also heard that a notice was also put up at our office today," he said.

