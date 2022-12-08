Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
In 2017, Vikramaditya Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Pramod Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4880 votes.

Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 8:05 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Shimla Rural Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can Congress retain its hold?

Shimla Rural Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency begins. The total percentage of voters in Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency was recorded at 72 percent. The main battle is taking place among Bhartiya Janta Party's Ravi Mehta, Congress's Vikramaditya Singh and Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur. The constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Vikramaditya Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Pramod Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4880 votes.  In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.

Live updates :Shimla Rural Election Results 2022 LIVE

  Dec 08, 2022 8:05 AM (IST)

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes begins in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla Rural constituency. 

  Dec 08, 2022 7:07 AM (IST)

    Who is currently holding the Shimla Rural constituency?

    Shilma Rural seat is currently under Congress rule. In 2017, Vikramaditya Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Pramod Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4880 votes.

