Shimla Rural Election Results 2022 LIVE: Can Congress retain its hold?

Shimla Rural Election Results 2022 LIVE : The counting of votes for the Shimla Rural Assembly constituency begins. The total percentage of voters in Shimla Rural Assembly Constituency was recorded at 72 percent. The main battle is taking place among Bhartiya Janta Party's Ravi Mehta, Congress's Vikramaditya Singh and Aam Aadmi Party's Prem Thakur. The constituency falls under the Shimla Lok sabha constituency. In 2017, Vikramaditya Singh of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Dr. Pramod Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 4880 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Kumar Kashyap won from Shimla Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 327515 votes by defeating Dhani Ram Shandil of the Indian National Congress.