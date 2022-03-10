Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Bade Badal sahab, Sidhu, Majithia trailing behind', says Bhagwant Mann as AAP leads in Punjab

Highlights AAP CM candidate Bhagwant Mann addressed the public on Thursday.

He has won by 45,000 votes in the Dhuri constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party is headed towards a comfortable majority in Punjab, even as the counting of votes is still underway. Party's CM candidate in Punjab, Bhagwant Mann today addressed the public from his residence in Sangrur. He said, "Bade Badal Sahib has lost, Sukhbir (Badal) has lost from Jalalabad, Capt has lost from Patiala, Sidhu and Majithia are also losing, Channi has lost on both the seats".

Amid all these heavyweights trailing in Punjab, Mann has managed to win the election from the Dhuri constituency by more than 45,000 votes.

Mann also had an emotional moment with his mother as he came out to address the public. He greeted the supporters of AAP and threw petals at them from his Sangrur residence.

Mann's direct contest was with sitting Congress MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded Randeep Singh while Shiromani Akali Dal had given the ticket to Prakash Chandra Garg.

Bhagwant Mann has garnered 72873 votes with 64.08% of the total votes.

AAP is set for a clean sweep in Punjab having taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes on Thursday, with the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal congratulating the people of the state “for this revolution”. Trends available at 1 pm showed the ruling Congress, SAD-BSP combine and the BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance appeared to be decimated.

Various exit polls predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party will form the next government in Punjab.