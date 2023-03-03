Friday, March 03, 2023
     
Meghalaya: NPP's Conrad Sangma meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma on Friday submitted his resignation to Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim to form new government. Addressing a press conference before going to Raj Bhawan, the outgoing CM said, "We have an absolute majority. The BJP has already extended its support. Some others have also given their support."

As the party fell short of the magic figure of 31 in the 60-member assembly, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Sangma sought the support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in forming the new government.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), which was NPP's ally in the Sangma government, emerged as the second-largest party, winning 11 constituencies. It had won only six seats in the 2018 polls.

