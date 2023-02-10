Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Meghalaya Assembly elections: State BJP leader asserts saffron party not against Christians or any religion

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023: Ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, Meghalaya BJP vice-president Bernard N Marak stressed that the saffron party is not against Christians or any religion. Speaking to the media on Thursday, February 9, Marak dismissed the allegations against the party that it is "anti-Christian."

The militant leader-turned-politician also went on to say that the BJP is against corruption like a genuine Christian. His comments hold significance as Meghalaya and two other northeastern states -- Mizoram and Nagaland -- are Christian-dominated states while there are a majority number of Christians living in the remaining northeastern states.

Notably, the Meghalaya BJP vice-president is contesting against the Chief Minister and National President of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), Conrad K Sangma in the South Tura constituency. Marak added that the BJP election manifesto underscored equal opportunities to all sections of society irrespective of caste, creed, religion, culture and tribe.

Centre's programmes aim to benefit all citizens: BJP leader

"It is under this ideology that the party has been able to reach out to every person and every voter in the community. The programmes and objectives of the BJP government at the Centre are considered to cater to all the citizens of the country living in urban and rural areas," he said.

Marak cited the example of Nagaland where the BJP is an important ally of the state government and there had been no confrontation among the people with regard to the matter in any part of the state.

Marak added that the BJP is an ally of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government and with the initiative of the party leaders and functionaries, the state received various projects from the Central government.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises drug-free state, job and more

The soured relations between BJP and NPP

The relationship between the BJP and the NPP, which leads the MDA coalition government, soured due to various reasons, especially since Marak was arrested on July 25 last year for allegedly running a 'brothel'.

After a few months in jail, Marak was released on bail. The BJP despite being a partner of the NPP, has fielded candidates in all the 60 seats in Meghalaya, which goes to polls on February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.

(with inputs from IANS)