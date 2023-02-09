Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises drug-free state, job and more

Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023: The Congress manifesto has been released for the Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 on Thursday. The State Congress President and MP, Vincent H Pala stressed the promises made if the party comes to power. Congress has promised monthly assistance of Rs 3000 to single BPL mothers, a job each to every household, uninterrupted electricity supply to domestic and commercial users and more.

The party has also promised to bring in a transparency law which will make it mandatory for the government to upload all files related to development and infrastructure on portals.

Rs 3,000 per month to all single BPL mothers

“If Congress forms the government, it will transfer Rs 3,000 per month to single BPL mothers raising their children alone. This will empower women giving them financial independence and helping them run their houses in a better way. This translates to Rs 36,000 a year which is a substantial amount,” state Congress president Vincent H Pala said. Single mothers face plenty of problems.

A Job each to every household

As a large number of them have little or no education, it is difficult for them to get decent jobs in the state. The rate of child marriage and teenage pregnancy is also high in Meghalaya. “Lack of decent employment opportunities in the state has fuelled the desperation amongst our youngsters and they are compelled to migrate to far-flung cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata to make both ends meet. Our second commitment is to provide one job to deserving candidates from every household in Meghalaya,” Pala said.

“The Congress government brought the Right to Information Act to empower common citizens but the (Narendra) Modi government at the Centre and the NPP regime in the state diluted the law step by step and ultimately left it inconsequential,” said Manish Chatrath, AICC General Secretary in charge of Meghalaya.

A Transparency Law and Drug-free State

The new law would mandate the government to upload all files related to development and infrastructure on portals six months after their closure, which will reduce corruption to a great extent and bring in more transparency in governance, he said. Large-scale unemployment is leading to the smuggling of drugs from across the border “worsening the law and order situation,” said Chatrath insisting that Congress is committed to making Meghalaya a drug-free state.

Pala said the Congress' commitment to an uninterrupted power supply will not only boost the state’s industrial growth but also ensure children's all-around development. The Congress lost power in Meghalaya to an NPP-led coalition in 2018.

(with inputs from PTI)

