Karnataka Opinion Poll: BJP may lead in Bombay-Karnataka region

Karnataka Opinion Poll: In the Bombay Karnataka region which is having 50 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 29, the Congress may win 20 and 'Others' may win one seat, according to the India TV-CNX opinion poll survey.

Karnataka assembly elections are scheduled to take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. The state has a total of 224 assembly constituencies.

Caste, Community wise vote share

Caste and community-wise projections show, Congress may get 75.3 per cent of Kuruba votes, 15.11 per cent Lingayat votes, 17.57 per cent Vokkaliga votes, 40.56 SC votes, 34.58 per cent OBC votes, 42.35 per cent ST votes, and a whopping 78 per cent Muslim votes.

On the other hand, BJP may get 15.14 pc Kuruba votes, a whopping 75.8 pc Lingayat votes, 17.39 pc Vokkaliga votes, 39.6 pc SC votes, 51.7 pc OBC votes, 32.18 pc ST votes and only 2.07 pc votes. The projection show JD(S) may get 56 per cent Vokkaliga votes.

BJP may emerge single largest party in Central Karnataka region

On the other side, the BJP may win 13 seats in the Central Karnataka region and may emerge as the single party, the Congress may get 8, while JD(S) and others may not be able to open their accounts, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll survey. The region has a total of 21 seats.

The opinion poll survey was carried out by CNX among 11,200 respondents (5,620 males and 5,580 females) in 112 out of a total of 224 seats. The respondents were selected randomly keeping in view demographic, professional and migration dimensions.

