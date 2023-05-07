Karnataka Opinion Poll: Congress may outperform BJP in Hyderabad-Karnataka region

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Karnataka Opinion Poll 2023

Karnataka Opinion Poll: The Congress may emerge as the single largest party in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region in the forthcoming assembly elections. In this region, the Congress may win around 32 seats an addition of 11 more from 2018, BJP may win 6 seats, and JD(S) may get 2 seats, according to the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. This region has a total of 40 seats.

BJP may emerge single largest party in Central Karnataka region

On the other side, the BJP may win 13 seats in the Central Karnataka region and may emerge as the single party, the Congress may get 8, while JD(S) and others may not be able to open their accounts, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll survey. The region has a total of 21 seats.

India TV-CNX conducted the survey between May 1 and May 6. The opinion poll has a sample size of 11,200 with respondents from 112 constituencies. Out of this, 5,620 were male respondents and 5,580 female.

