Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah's roadshow in Mangaluru cancelled over security concerns

Karnataka Elections 2023: A local BJP unit informed the cancellation of the roadshow led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mangaluru over security concerns. The roadshow was planned for Saturday as per party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri.

Roadshow cancelled due to security reasons

Shah, who is scheduled to participate in functions in Puttur taluk during the day, is likely to reach Mangaluru in the evening. The BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit had considered holding a roadshow in the city. However, it has been cancelled due to security reasons, party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri said in a statement here on Friday.

Shah to inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir

Shah will participate in a BJP core committee meeting to be held at Sridevi College at Kenjaru here. The senior BJP leader is scheduled to inaugurate the CAMPCO Golden Jubilee celebrations in Puttur in the evening. He will also inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir, built by Dharmashree Pratishtana and will visit Hanumagiri temple.

