Karnataka: Ahead of polls, BJP's Somana tries to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy of JDS, audio viral

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Karnataka: Ahead of polls, BJP's V Somana tries to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy of JDS, audio viral

Karnataka Election 2023: An audio clip has gone viral on social media wherein an attempt has been made by BJP's V Somana to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy of JD(S) ahead of the polls. To this, the Election Commission has written a letter to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Office and informed that it has taken serious note of the matter. According to the letter from the EC, Somana, the candidate from Chamarajanagar, was allegedly heard trying to influence Swamy from the same constituency. In the 'purported' viral audio, Somana can be heard enticing his counterpart to withdraw his candidature in exchange for money and a government vehicle.

FIR registered

EC further informed that an FIR has been registered in the matter under Section 171E and 171 F of IPC, 1860 in Town Police Station, Chamarajanagar.

"Further, conveying its no tolerance towards any such corrupt practices in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, the Commission has directed CEO Karnataka to ensure constant monitoring of the ground situation and strengthen vigil over social media platforms for prompt and timely action against any attempt of bribery or intimidation to candidates and voters and other corrupt practices," the letter reads.

EC has conveyed that any attempt of bribery or intimidation to candidates and voters in the ongoing Karnataka Elections 2023 will be tolerated; the CEO and DEOs were asked to keep a strict vigil on social media for timely action.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 schedule

The one-phase election in the state will be held on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13 after the counting of the votes.

How many seats are needed for the majority?

Out of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, a party needs a total of 113 seats to mark a majority in the election.

(with inputs from ANI)